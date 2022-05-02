Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $104.34 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

