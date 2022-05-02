Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

