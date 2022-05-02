Raymond James Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $486.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.82.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $408.58 on Friday. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.38, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

