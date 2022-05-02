Raymond James Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 53,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 96,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

