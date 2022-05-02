Raymond James Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.78. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

