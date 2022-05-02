Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

RLAY stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

