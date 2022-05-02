Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 638.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,432 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rent-A-Center worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

