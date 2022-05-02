Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

