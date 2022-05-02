Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

