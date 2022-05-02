Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

