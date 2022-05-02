RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

