Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.15.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock worth $4,295,236 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.