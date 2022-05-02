Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,270 shares of company stock worth $4,295,236.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 309,597 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $18,672,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

