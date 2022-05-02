Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.54 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

