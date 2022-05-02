Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 29.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

