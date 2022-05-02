Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

