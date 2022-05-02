Scott & Selber Inc. Has $22.13 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

