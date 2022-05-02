Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Seagen worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $131.01 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

