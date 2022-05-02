Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Sensient Technologies worth $72,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $84.60 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,650,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,484,992.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 277,538 shares of company stock worth $23,192,953. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

