ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $613.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

