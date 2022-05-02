ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $680.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.97.
NOW stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow (Get Rating)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
