SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 261.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

