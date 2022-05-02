SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.87. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

