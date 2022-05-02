SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.74 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -603.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

