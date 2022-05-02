SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

ATR stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

