SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.84.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

