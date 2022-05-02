SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $98.56 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.