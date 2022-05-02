SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.86.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.