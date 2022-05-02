SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $303.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

