SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RDY opened at $53.68 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

