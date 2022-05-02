SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,318 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

