SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,716 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

