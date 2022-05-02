SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,713 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Forward Air Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.