SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,375 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.