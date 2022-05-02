SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 289,827 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,511 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 289,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

HAL stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

