Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the subject of several other reports. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.25.

NYSE SSD opened at $103.67 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 483.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

