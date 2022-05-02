Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

SIX opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.