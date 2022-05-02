Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $32.40 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

