Souders Financial Advisors Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

