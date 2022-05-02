Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

