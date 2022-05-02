Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after buying an additional 373,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

