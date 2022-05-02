Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $170.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPOT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

