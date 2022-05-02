Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

