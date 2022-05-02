Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $85.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

