Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,028,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

