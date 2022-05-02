STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STOR stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

