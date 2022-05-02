Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $27,040.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

Shares of SNCY opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after buying an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

