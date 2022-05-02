Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.
Hub Group stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
