Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $105.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

