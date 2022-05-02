T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

