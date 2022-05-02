Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $10 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.29.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

